Cruiser hit while responding to crash in Harrison Twp.; minor injury reported

53 minutes ago
A vehicle hit a Montgomery County sheriff’s officer cruiser while a deputy was responding to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy wasn’t injured, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

At 1:32 p.m. Tuesday the deputy was responding to a crash at Salem Avenue and Free Pike.

The deputy was driving west on Turner Road with the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens activated when the cruiser was hit by a vehicle at the Nort Main Street intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and is handling the crash investigation.

