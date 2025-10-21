Cruiser hit while responding to crash in Harrison Twp.; minor injury reported

A vehicle hit a Montgomery County sheriff’s officer cruiser while a deputy was responding to a crash Tuesday afternoon.
The deputy wasn’t injured, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
At 1:32 p.m. Tuesday the deputy was responding to a crash at Salem Avenue and Free Pike.
The deputy was driving west on Turner Road with the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens activated when the cruiser was hit by a vehicle at the Nort Main Street intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and is handling the crash investigation.
