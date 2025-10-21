Cruiser hit while responding to crash in Harrison Twp.; minor injury reported

At 1:32 p.m. Tuesday the deputy was responding to a crash at Salem Avenue and Free Pike.

The deputy was driving west on Turner Road with the cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens activated when the cruiser was hit by a vehicle at the Nort Main Street intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and is handling the crash investigation.