Darke County softball coach accused of seeking nude images of girls sentenced

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF

1 hour ago
A Darke County softball coach who reportedly demanded nude images from girls was sentenced in federal court earlier this month.

What was he sentenced to?

• Matthew Shoffstall was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a federal court docket.

Darke County softball coach accused of threatening players for nude photos

Who was involved?

Shoffstall was a middle school softball coach and previously associated with the Greenville Girls Softball Association. He has not been affiliated with the league since October 2023.

What was he convicted of?

Shoffstall pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and two counts of interstate threats (extortion) in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio.

What was he accused of?

Shoffstall reportedly texted several girls on his softball team and asked for nude photos.

“He allegedly used threats and intimidation to coerce these minor children into complying with his demands,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Gentry wrote in a pretrial detention document. “He allegedly tried to procure access to one or more minor children so that he could engage in sexual conduct with them.”

He also tried to remotely wipe evidence from his cellphone, according to court documents.

