Dayton-area U.S. Postal facility, 1 of 3 in Ohio, to improve delivery, reliability

Postal Service spokesman Jonathan Castillo said customers can expect more consistent service, as the enhancements support faster delivery times and improved reliability across the board, especially during high-volume periods.

Each SDC receives full-facility, equipment and process upgrades, Castillo said.

“This includes new mail acceptance technology geared towards improving customer drop capabilities, upgraded floor designs and management processes aimed at streamlining operations, and new sorting and delivery technology that will result in decreased time to delivery,” Castillo said. “Additionally, each site receives a full remodel of employee bathrooms, breakrooms, locker rooms, new lighting on the work room floor, painting, parking lot redesign, and a top-to-bottom cleaning which results in providing our employees with a more positive and enjoyable work environment.”

Prior to its renovation, the site was a Post Office location with retail and delivery operations, he said. The site is between Paragon and I-675, next to Hospice.

The renovation effort took approximately seven months, Castillo said. Some external parking lot work continues based on predetermined timelines, he said.

Castillo declined to provide facility-specific investment figures for the Washington Twp. SDC renovation.

“What we can tell you is that the Washington Township SDC is part of a larger investment across the state of Ohio and the nation focused on transforming the Postal Service — and these upgrades reflect our commitment to modernizing the organization, improving service reliability, enhancing operational precision, and empowering our workforce,” he said.

There are 95 active SDCs nationwide with another 400 scheduled to come online within the next three years across the country.

“SDCs allow us to reach more customers than ever before from one centralized location,” Castillo said. “At Washington Twp., we have centralized 84 carrier routes, enabling us to serve 94,849 customers daily.”

The Washington Twp. site has 137 employees. It is one of three active SDCs in the Ohio, with the other two in Canton and Oakland Park.

Across the state, nearly $103 million has been invested in new facilities, renovations, and advanced sorting machines. Additionally, $134 million has been spent on new vehicles and $7 million on charging stations.