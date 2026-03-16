Dayton Book Fest this fall will be the first independent author convention locally

The store has announced 28 of roughly 40 independent authors who will be featured along with a few literary-themed vendors, and bookstore owners Tony and Leslie Garcia say the goal is cozy vibes and an “adult version of the Scholastic book fair” you probably experienced as a kid.

Explore Business owners seeking answers as building that houses Rabbit Hole Books remains closed by city

“It’s a unique opportunity to get face time with the authors of the books that you’re buying,” Leslie said. “Get pictures with them, pick their brain a little bit, and you don’t get that opportunity when you’re picking up a book at a bookstore or online.”

The Cozy Book Nook, a bookstore specializing in indie authors, best sellers, used books and bookish crafts, relocated to 1400 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton last September.

With the new store now open for a few months, the Garcias said it was time to tackle this next big project, which they say is not only a “celebration” of indie authors in Dayton, but something the couple have wanted to do for a long time.

“You can only do so much in the bookstore. We do a lot of like book signings and stuff like that which is fun, but we’re ‘above and beyond’ kind of people. It’s been kind of our vision to...have not only just smaller events over the entire year, but have a big celebration of indie authors,” Tony Garcia said.

Because of their low table fees, the event is also a way for local and independent authors to sell and showcase their work when similar cons across the country can be cost-prohibitive for them, Leslie Garcia said.

“Our hope is to grow on this,” she said. “We plan to do this every fall. My big pie-in-the-sky dream is to have it so big that we need the convention center.”

“Make sure you’re up on your fitness. Books are very heavy and you should be prepared to be leaving with a lot of books,” Tony said.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Book Fest by Cozy Book Nook

Where: Antioch Shrine, 107 E. First St., Dayton

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 19

Cost: Free to attend; VIP tickets available and holders of which will be able to enter early at 11:30 a.m. and receive a swag bag.

For more information, visit daytonbookfest.com.