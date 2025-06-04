Breaking: Dayton Children’s opens new $11.8M outpatient care center on Far Hills

Dayton Children’s opens new $11.8M outpatient care center on Far Hills

By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
32 minutes ago
Dayton Children’s opened its latest outpatient care center in the Centerville and Washington Twp. area after first announcing the $11.8 million project in December 2023.

The new, two-story building is located at 5501 Far Hills Ave., just south of Rahn Road. It encompasses 26,540 square feet of space to provide specialized pediatric services.

“As we continue to grow and meet the needs of families across the region, this new outpatient care center allows us to offer expert, child-focused care,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Centerville-Washington Township outpatient care center offers the services that families use on a frequent, sometimes weekly, basis, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech/language therapy, Dayton Children’s said.

“With expanded space and services, the Centerville/Washington Township location ensures that more families can access the care their children need to thrive,” Feldman said.

This new location also provides laboratory testing and imaging, replacing Dayton Children’s Kettering testing center.

Laboratory and imaging services at the new location are available for walk-in visits with a physician referral. Rehabilitation therapies require both a referral and an appointment.

Dayton Children’s architect and contractor for the project were Champlin Architects and Synergy Building Systems, respectively.

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, providing care for more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.

Centerville/Washington Twp. outpatient care center fast facts:

  • Address: 5501 Far Hills Ave., Dayton 
  • Hours 
    • Rehabilitation services: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  
    • Lab and imaging: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

