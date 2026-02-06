Dayton Christian athletic field gets $1M donation

Breaking: Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

A mockup of the Dayton Christian School auxiliary gym. Courtesy of Dayton Christian.

By
16 minutes ago
The McAfee Foundation for Children and Youth has contributed another $500,000 to Dayton Christian School’s campaign, bringing the foundation’s total support for the school’s multipurpose center project to $1 million.

The money will go towards constructing a full-size athletic field on Dayton Christian’s Miamisburg campus.

The athletic field project includes a turf field for football and soccer, as well as space for track and field, according to Dayton Christian. School officials say students must currently travel up to 20 minutes for games and sports practices.

The athletic field is part of a $4 million multipurpose center project at Dayton Christian, which will be used as an athletic facility. The new 10,500-square-foot center will serve as a gymnasium. The facility will also include a 2,700-square-foot weight room.

The interdenominational Christian school at 9391 Washington Church in Miami Twp. serves more than 1,300 students in preschool through 12th grade.

The McAfee family has a long-term relationship with the school.

“Our family believes strongly in investing in young people and creating opportunities that will serve them well into the future,” Greg McAfee said.

He added, “Dayton Christian continues to expand its reach and impact, and that progress requires spaces that support both academic excellence and student development.”

Dayton Christian leaders said the gift was important to continue the school’s future.

“We are deeply thankful for Greg McAfee’s continued generosity and belief in our school,” said Matt Baker, head of the school. “Support like this makes a lasting difference. An on-campus field will strengthen our programs, enhance school spirit, and positively shape the student experience for years to come.”

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.