Dayton, Cincinnati break snowfall records

In Cincinnati, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, 4.3 inches of snow fell, breaking a nearly 100-year-old record of 2.2 inches in 1929. Today’s snowfall doubled the previous record.

Some light snow will be possible again late Wednesday night into early Thursday, according to the NWS.

Some minor accumulations will be possible, which may impact the Thursday morning commute.

Very cold air will filter into the region Thursday night into Friday, with wind chills around zero degrees possible during this stretch.