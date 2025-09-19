Dayton city manager’s pay climbs despite no performance review for years: Payroll Project

City commission last voted on Dickstein’s pay rate in March 2022, following a 2021 performance review that gave her a rating of 4.2 on a scale from zero to five. She received a rating of 4.7 the year before. Both reviews occurred under former Mayor Nan Whaley.

The absence of an annual performance review puts Dayton at odds with its largest suburbs, Kettering and Beavercreek. Both cities perform annual reviews of their city managers, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Dayton city officials say Dickstein’s pay raises from 2022 through this year were consistent with annual increases given to all city employees.

City officials say she also received an annual deferred compensation benefit, “equal to the maximum employee contribution permitted under federal law, including catch-up provisions, as established annually by the Internal Revenue Service.”

The 2021 ordinance appointing Dickstein as city manager and setting her pay and benefits says Dickstein is eligible for deferred compensation “subject to a satisfactory performance review and paid periodically in accordance with the practices of the Department of Finance.”

City commissioners respond

Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. declined to be interviewed for this story, but provided a statement saying each commissioner meets with the city manager one to four times per month “and contributes to the development of budget priorities.”

Mims said this is aided by the city’s annual citywide survey.

“More than any other city employee, the city manager’s job performance is under constant public scrutiny,” the statement says. “A commissioner can request a performance appraisal by talking to the mayor or chief of staff.”

City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss, who is challenging Mims in the November election, said in an interview it would take a majority of the five-member commission to agree to actually hold an evaluation.

“I believe accountability matters,” she said. “So everyone should be held accountable whether they are elected or not, everyone should be held to performance evaluations and metrics overall.”

Dayton Commissioner Darryl Fairchild says the city should look into hiring an outside consultant to help facilitate a fair, meaningful review process.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for accountability, so I’ve been an advocate for strong reviews and accountability,” he said, adding: “One commissioner cannot make an evaluation happen.”

City commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

Mims’ statement includes a list of Dickstein’s accomplishments, saying: “We have seen numerous successes that have been executed by the city manager and her team. She has consistently delivered on the priorities set forth by the city commission, demonstrating a strong commitment to the progress and wellbeing of our community.”

As for Dickstein’s performance, Fairchild said: “There’s a lot of different measures to rate her on. Some would be positive, some would not be as positive, and it would be helpful to have a clear set of metrics that we were going to hold her accountable to.”

Turner-Sloss said “there needs to be metrics in place” before she can meaningfully appraise Dickstein’s performance.

Beavercreek

Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum’s contract was approved by city council in 2019 and extended in 2023 through 2028.

The contract has a section titled “Performance Evaluation” that requires city council to provide “goals and performance objectives that they determine necessary for the proper operation of the city and in the attainment of the legislative’s body’s policy objectives.”

Records show Landrum has received annual performance evaluations rating his performance on a number of measures on a scale from one to five from 2021 through 2023.

His most recent evaluation from November 2024 was instead a “sentiment analysis and summary of city council results.” This document was assembled by city council after a closed-door executive session, according to the city’s human resources director.

Landrum received both positive feedback and areas for improvement.

“Pete Landrum continues to receive high praise for his dedication, financial expertise, and efforts to improve city operations and workplace culture. His openness to feedback and ability to lead during challenging periods reflect positive growth,” reads a summary.

“However, opportunities remain to enhance his listening and collaboration with Council, refine his communication style, and actively engage in strategic initiatives,” it continues. “Addressing these areas will further solidify his effectiveness and ensure greater alignment with Council and community expectations.”

Landrum’s 2024 compensation was $186,633, including a $5,000 vehicle allowance and $420 cell phone allowance. His total compensation in 2023 was $174,977, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

Kettering

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson took the city’s helm in 2023. His contract, approved by city council in October 2022 calls for an annual performance review every December.

“In conjunction with the annual performance review, city council and employee will discuss and update the city manager’s annual performance plan and annual compensation,” it says.

Records show councilmembers did reviews in 2023 and 2024, rating Greeson on a five-point scale.

Greeson received an overall score of 4.8 on the most recent review.

Councilmembers listed among his strengths recruiting talented staff; honesty and integrity; willingness to listen and desire to please; and “creative problem solver who is willing to think outside the box i.e. the Barnes building.”

This is an apparent reference to the city’s collaboration with Kettering Schools and others to repurpose the historic D.L. Barnes building.

Areas listed as most critical for improvement in Greeson’s 2024 review included increased communication to council, more outreach to business, making housing a top priority, and how council meetings are structured.

Greeson was hired with a base pay of $200,012, plus a $4,500 annual car allowance, $480 annual cell phone allowance and deferred compensation. Greeson’s total compensation in 2024 was $230,454, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

Evaluations ‘important’

Dayton, Beavercreek and Kettering area all structured as council-manager forms of government. In fact, Dayton was the first major city in the country to adopt this structure more than a century ago. Under such a system, overseeing the city manager is one of the primary responsibilities of elected councilmembers, since the city manager carries out the day-to-day functions of running the city.

“The council sort of sets priorities, and the city manager is tasked with carrying these out,” said Joshua Ambrosius, professor of political science at the University of Dayton, who specializes in government administration.

He noted the International City/County Management Association recommends regular performance reviews — the organization calls it “a cornerstone of an organization’s management systems” — not only to hold the city’s top executive accountable but also to provide helpful feedback to the city manager.

“For obvious reasons, evaluations of city managers are important, just to get a sense of how well they’re doing their assigned duties, responsibilities, whether they’re fulfilling those goals and objectives set by the commission or council,” he said. “But they’re also in the interest of the city manager.”