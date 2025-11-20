Dayton defense contractor Mile 2 opens new Riverside offices

Breaking: 11 Wendy’s restaurants in Dayton area to offer free food for ‘Community Day’ on Friday

Mile 2 photo of the company's new Springfield Street offices. Contributed.

Mile 2, a human-machine teaming defense contractor based in downtown Dayton, is celebrating new offices closer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The company Thursday hailed the opening of what it is calling its “Mission Delivery Center” or “MDC” at 5000 Springfield St. in Riverside, located far closer to Wright Patterson’s Area B and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

ExploreOhio Federal Research Network approves $10.2M for new research

Mile 2 will remain headquartered at 601 E. Third St., Dayton, where the company was an early tenant in downtown’s Manhattan building, a spokesman said.

The company said the new space will offer a “collaborative working environment where members of the U.S. military, experts at Mile 2, government civilians, industry partners, and other key stakeholders can collaborate and solve problems that result in relevant, real-world national security mission impact.”

A Mile 2 photo of the company's new Riverside offices. Contributed.

The base’s Area B is home to many of Mile 2’s customers and collaborators, including elements of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

“Mile 2 can rapidly deliver applied AI, cutting-edge technology, and other commercial solutions offerings the military needs right away,” Jeff Graley, Mile 2 chief executive, said in a statement. “Pentagon leaders have been clear with what they need, and our Mission Delivery Center is about meeting those needs for our national security customers.”

The new space offers room for hundreds of visitors as well as space for training and collaboration.

Mile 2's new Riverside offices

“The MDC isn’t a think tank or research center,” Graley added. “It’s about real mission impact, where Mile 2 and our partners can collaborate to deliver capability to the warfighter fast.”

This year Mile 2 celebrated its 10-year anniversary, the company noted. The business said it has secured contracts with the Department of Defense to sustain “tens of millions of dollars in revenue in 2025.”

