Dayton defense firms land contracts worth millions

The contract will include a one-year base period with four, one-year option periods. If exercised, those will bring the contract’s total estimated value to $62.4 million, the Department of Defense said this week.

Work will happen in Tysons, Va. and Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Virginia-based LMI acquired JJR Solutions last year.

And Mile 2 LLC was awarded a $9.3 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase III cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development under the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) “Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence” effort.

Work will be performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

The work is tied to AFRL’s Autonomy Capability Team, also known as “ACT3,” an AI-focused organization whose mission is to “operationalize AI at scale” for the Air Force and the Space Force.

ACT3’s mission is to unite the lab’s internal expertise with academic and commercial AI researchers across the world.

“Great win for the Mile 2 team,” said Jeff Graley, Mile Two president and co-founder.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Sensors Plans and Advanced Programs office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where AFRL is headquartered.