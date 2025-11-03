Dayton humane society supporting pet owners impacted by government shutdown

“As an organization, our mission centers on the care and welfare of animals in our community,” said Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “But we can’t fulfill that mission without also acknowledging and caring for the people behind those pets. Pets are vital to our mental health and emotional well-being, especially in stressful times, and by supporting families, we’re helping keep those important bonds intact.”

It is providing essential pet care resources to help keep pets at home.

Currently, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is:

Accepting pet food donations: Unopened pet food donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. All collected items will be distributed to local food banks and community partners to ensure families have access to the supplies their pets need.

Accepting monetary donations: Financial contributions can be made and specifically designated to assist with pet food donations.

Offering low-cost veterinary care: Through the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton provides affordable veterinary services to ensure pets receive essential medical care.

Providing human support Through One Health: Through the Humane Society’s One Health Program, a licensed social worker is on staff and available to assist pet owners through the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital helping to connect them to resources, support networks, and community programs that can help them stabilize their situations while continuing to care for their pets.

Donations can be dropped off at Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road.

To make a monetary contribution or learn more about available resources, visit hsdayton.org.