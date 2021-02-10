Dayton man accused of threatening woman, shooting her boyfriend indicted on gun charge

A 59-year-old Dayton man indicted Wednesday on a weapons charge after he was accused of shooting another man in the chest during a confrontation about violent sexual threats he reportedly made to the victim’s girlfriend.
Charles Anthony Timberling is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for having weapons under disability for a prior conviction for a offense of violence, according to his indictment.
Dayton police arrested Timberling at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Waymire Avenue following a shooting.
A witness told police that he took a gun from Timberling after hearing arguing and a gunshot, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The gunshot victim, a 33-year-old Dayton man, was taken to a local hospital, where he told police that Timberling made violent sexual threats to his girlfriend, the affidavit stated.
When he confronted Timberling about the threats, he said Timberling got a handgun and shot him in the chest. The victim told police he suffered a broken rib and may require surgery to repair damage caused by the bullet, records state.
Timberling remains in the Montgomery County Jail.