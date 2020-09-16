Man pleads not guilty to charges in deadly 2019 Riverside crash

Jeffrey D. Goddard, 41, of Dayton is facing one count of vehicular homicide and one count of negligent homicide, according to court records.

On Oct. 12, Goddard was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion south on Harshman Road in Riverside when he attempted to turn left onto Arrowrock Avenue and hit a 2006 Toyota Highlander heading north on Harshman Road, according to a Riverside police crash report.