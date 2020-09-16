Man pleads not guilty to charges in deadly 2019 Riverside crash

A man accused of being under the influence of drugs while involved in a deadly four-vehicle crash in October pleaded not guilty to charges during a video hearing in Montgomery County Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Goddard, 41, of Dayton is facing one count of vehicular homicide and one count of negligent homicide, according to court records.
On Oct. 12, Goddard was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion south on Harshman Road in Riverside when he attempted to turn left onto Arrowrock Avenue and hit a 2006 Toyota Highlander heading north on Harshman Road, according to a Riverside police crash report.
The impact caused the Fusion to spin and then hit a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze. A 2016 Subaru Forester heading north on Harshman Avenue crashed into back of the Cruze.
Goddard, his passenger and the drivers of the Cruze and Highlander were all taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, James Jones, 80, of Huber Heights, died eight days later from his injuries, according to the report.
Crews found a camouflage case with a white, rock-like substance, which was later determined to be methamphetamine, and a hypodermic needle inside on the driver’s side door of the Fusion.
Goddard was determined to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
Vehicular homicide and negligent homicide charges were filed against him in July. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 22.