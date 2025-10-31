Dayton man facing new sex abuse charges after 3rd victim comes forward

• New indictment: Arthur Neal was charged with one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition on Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Previous indictment: A grand jury initially indicted him on two counts of rape of a person younger than 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13.

The charges filed on Friday are a reindictment and were added to the initial indictment.

What was he accused of?

• Sexual abuse: The investigation began on Sept. 4 after a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old reported Neal sexually assaulted them, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The incidents took place from Jan. 1, 2023, to Sept. 4 at Neal’s home.

The children are known to Neal.

• Third victim: The third child, who is currently 13, came forward after Neal was initially indicted, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen reported the abuse to their parents, who notified police.

What happens next?

• Court hearing: Neal will be indicted on the additional charges on Thursday.