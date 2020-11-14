Dayton man jailed in Euclid Avenue shooting

A 36-year-old Dayton man was in court Friday in connection to a shooting late last month that critically injured another man.
Jermaine M. Fredrick had his bond set at $100,000 during his arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction.
Fredrick is charged in the Oct. 30 shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue in Dayton.
“Jermaine M. Fredrick pulled out a firearm and shot at (the victim), striking him multiple times,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in the case.
A witness called 911, and said the shooter was “JJ” or “Jermaine,” according to the 911 call and court documents.
Fredrick is next scheduled to appear Nov. 23 in Dayton Municipal Court.