Dayton man sentenced to at least 21 years for killing woman sitting next to 4-year-old

• Sentencing: Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly An Melnick sentenced Noah Corbitt, 24, to 21 years to life on Friday.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Corbitt pleaded guilty to one count each of murder and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and four counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

• Dismissed: One count of murder and one count of felonious assault were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Corbitt reportedly shot a vehicle near Interstate 75 and U.S. 35 in Dayton on Sept. 21, 2024.

Jermea Lyle, 26, was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with her daughter when she was struck by a bullet, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lyle’s boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle, took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This was a senseless shooting that took the life of a completely innocent young mother and left her 4-year-old girl without her mom,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

• Argument: The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument over money between Corbitt and another man.

Lyle’s boyfriend was giving that man a ride. He was in the front passenger seat, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• ‘Scare’ shot: A sentencing memo filed by Corbitt’s defense stated he fired the shot to scare the man and didn’t intend to harm him.

“Corbitt did not know (Lyle) and her daughter were in the car,” the memo read. “Had he known, the ‘scare’ shot to (the man) would not have been fired.”