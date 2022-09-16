Dayton Metro Library resumes Sunday hours at main branch

Dayton Metro Library will resume Sunday hours at its main branch starting this weekend.
The main branch at 215 E. Third St., Dayton, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. All services provided during the week will also be available on Sundays.
It is the only branch with Sunday hours.
Patrons should check the library’s website, DaytonMetroLibrary.org, for updates and changes regarding Sunday hours. They can also call the library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.
