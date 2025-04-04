Dayton police recruit charged with soliciting teen in Tennessee

His bond was set at $225,000 and his next court date is May 19.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Noe on Feb. 25 after receiving multiple reports he was using Snapchat, a social media app, to communicate with a 17-year-old.

Evidence determined Noe knowingly had inappropriate conversations with the teen, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued and Dayton police arrested Noe on Feb. 26.

Noe was enrolled in the police academy at the time of his arrest.

The same day, Dayton police issued a statement confirming Noe, who had not been identified at the time, had been discharged from the police academy.

“Based on the allegations, the department took swift action, and the police recruit is no longer employed by the department,” the statement read. “This individual’s conduct is unacceptable and fails to meet the fundamental expectations and ethical standards required of our staff.”

The Dayton Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.