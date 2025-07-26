Dayton Public changes pay schedule, frustrating employees

“Under the old system, employees could start at any time, receive pay before working, and later leave the district—often owing money back,” Goodwine said. “This created repeated financial losses for DPS and unnecessary confusion for employees.”

Goodwine said the superintendent and district leaders had discussed the change with union leaders in January. But some union leaders say they were never told of the change.

Neil Mahoney, the president of the DEA, said the union just finished negotiating their contract and received documentation from the board, as is required under their contract, saying they would get paid as normal on a 26-week schedule. He said the DEA would have discussed this during negotiations if they had known about the change.

DPS is now offering staff a work from home option before the start of the school year, which will allow them to collect a paycheck Aug. 15. But Mahoney said that pay is outside of the teacher’s contract and is a voluntary payment.

“You’re asking my members to not be paid for work done, which is going to put (them in) a financial hardship,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney said the money would eventually come back through the paychecks, and teachers would not be docked in pay due to the change. But having to wait an additional few weeks to be paid would put added stress on teachers, many of whom pay for their own classroom supplies themselves, he said.

Mahoney said the union negotiated with the leadership to add an option for the board to change the pay schedule to 24 weeks. He said the union doesn’t have an issue with teachers needing to work before they get paid, but given the sudden change, many teachers have been left scrambling.

Mahoney said the union offered the district options, including starting the change next school year. So far, those options haven’t been accepted.

DPS superintendent David Lawrence said he understood why people are frustrated, but it was something that was needed.

“The district recognizes the significance of this change and is committed to supporting employees through the transition,” the district said in a statement. “We look forward to starting the new school year strong and continuing our mission to inspire, educate and empower students.”

Lawrence said the district is offering staff payment for the tasks teachers usually do for free before the school year starts, like reading or decorating a classroom.