Dayton Public Schools to host bus driver hiring event Saturday

Drivers receive health insurance and other employee benefits, including holidays and summers off, sick time and personal leave and are eligible to earn a free college degree.

DPS is also offering a signing bonus of $1,500 for a limited time for all drivers hired before June 29, as well as a weekly bonus for drivers with perfect attendance Monday through Friday.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug/alcohol screening, which will be offered on-site.

For more information, candidates can visit Daytonpublic.com/careers.