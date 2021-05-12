Dayton Public Schools to host bus driver hiring event Saturday

Dayton Public Schools is seeking bus drivers and is offering on-the-spot interviews during a hiring event Saturday.
Candidates should bring their resume and valid driver’s license to Roosevelt Elementary at 1923 W. Third St. from noon to 4 p.m. and apply. All applicants must be at least 21 years old.
Prior experience is not required to apply. DPS will pay for all necessary training.
The district is offering full- and part-time positions.
Bus drivers earn $16.39 per hour once they are fully trained and pass the Civil Service Exam and trainees are paid $12 an hour. Once drivers are trained and CDL-certified, they become sub drivers and earn $14 per hour. Once driver pass the Civil Service Exam, they can be hired as permanent drivers.
Drivers receive health insurance and other employee benefits, including holidays and summers off, sick time and personal leave and are eligible to earn a free college degree.
DPS is also offering a signing bonus of $1,500 for a limited time for all drivers hired before June 29, as well as a weekly bonus for drivers with perfect attendance Monday through Friday.
Applicants must pass a background check and drug/alcohol screening, which will be offered on-site.
For more information, candidates can visit Daytonpublic.com/careers.