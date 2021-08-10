dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Public Schools wants all students, staff to wear masks

Dayton Public Schools board members expressed support for requiring all students to wear masks for the upcoming school year during a board review session Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. A formal announcement is expected to be made Wednesday. STAFF FILE
By Jeremy P. Kelley
Formal announcement expected Wednesday.

The Dayton Public Schools board is planning to require all students and staff wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The board of education discussed masks during a Tuesday evening review session, where Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County officials presented information regarding the coronavirus in the county.

Dr. Michael Doan, Public Health’s chief medical officer, said he was very concerned about the delta variant because all students 12 and younger are not able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Board members all said they would want all students to wear masks.

“If we’re going to mask all students, we have to mask staff,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said.

A formal announcement on the masking policy is expected to be made Wednesday.

No masks would be required outdoors, for activities such as recess and sporting events.

