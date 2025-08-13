Dayton Public sues Ohio, says busing changes are unconstitutional

The most recent state budget included a provision that blocked Montgomery County students to use school-issued bus passes to transfer in the downtown Dayton bus hub. Since that bus hub is used by the RTA to transfer dozens of routes across the city, the change in the law effectively blocks Dayton Public from buying bus passes for students.

Students now have to make their own way to school.

“While DPS is not required to transport high school students to and from school, the practical reality is that if DPS does not provide transportation to its students, many of them will not have a safe means of transportation to and from school,” the lawsuit said.

Other districts in Montgomery County, such as Huber Heights City Schools, don’t bus high school students. But Huber Heights does not purchase bus passes for students.

“This effect will be harmful to students and families who do not have the financial capabilities to provide their own forms of transportation to and from school,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, filed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, argues the amendment in the state law is unconstitutional under Ohio’s Uniformity clause because it only applies to DPS.

The district is asking for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the state’s new law.