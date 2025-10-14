Dayton restaurant serving Caribbean, creole and comfort food to open in former space of Table 33

Signs at the former location of Table 33 in downtown Dayton reveal to passersby that something new is coming.

The Flavor House, known as 1Eleven Flavor House when it was located at 111 W. First. St., is expected to open this month.

“The classics you love. Elevated for the new era,” an Oct. 13 Facebook post stated.

This news comes after Table 33 moved out of the space at 130 W. Second St. in July 2024 to reopen at the Dayton Arcade.

1Eleven Flavor House originally opened in the space that now houses Tear Drop Steakhouse in January 2021 serving Caribbean, creole and comfort food.

The owners went on to open an event center, located at 312 N. Patterson Blvd. in the former space of Basil’s On Market, in February 2023.

In January, 1Eleven Flavor House closed its doors on West First Street and the owners began offering lunch Monday through Friday at the event center.

The lunch menu featured dishes previously served at the restaurant for takeout and delivery.

It appears that The Flavor House will be open for lunch and dinner at its new spot.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook (@1elevenflavorhouse1E) or Instagram (@flavorhouse130) pages.

