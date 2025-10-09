Silos food hall vendor with gluten-free, plant forward options to close next month

She said they will not be looking for a new space.

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, features a variety of items such as seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.”

The menu is entirely gluten-free and designed to ground the body with plant-forward food.

Indigo will be open this month. A closing date has not been announced.

“We are so grateful, for all of the people we met along the way, for your support as customers and friends, for the creativity we were able to express and share with our community, and for the personal growth it fostered,” Mathews wrote.

She opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020 after starting an Instagram page to document her food journey. This was at a time when Mathews had changed her diet because she was nursing her daughter, who had many food allergies.

She eventually started doing pop-ups throughout the community and was located inside Shoppe Smitten in Oakwood for 16 months.

Before opening inside the Silos, Mathews had a location at 2nd Street Market, operated a food truck and provided a meal delivery service.

“To settle into a space at the Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business,” she said at the time.