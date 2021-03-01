Dayton schools back in-person; Lolli vows DPS is there to stay

Trotwood-Madison high school and middle school students restarted in-person classes on a four days a week model Monday. And Northridge and Yellow Springs students returned to half-time in-person classes for the first time.

“Our team put a great plan in place and with all hands on deck, we made it happen,” Northridge Superintendent Dave Jackson said. “It was so exciting (to have kids back).”

These March 1 returns came in part because Gov. Mike DeWine asked districts to commit to that date if they wanted their staff to get coronavirus vaccines in February.

More than 90% of Dayton-area K-12 students now have the option of attending school in-person four or five days a week. But COVID-related problems remain. Huber Heights schools, which are four days a week, called a remote learning day Monday “due to staffing shortages across the district.”

Dayton teachers union President David Romick said DPS’ first day went fairly smoothly. He did say “some class size issues need to be balanced out” to allow for social distancing.

For example, if one third-grade class had several students choose to stay online and the neighboring class had none, the school may switch a few students to even out the two rooms and avoid overcrowding.

Romick said class balancing is an issue even in a normal year, adding that Monday had some of that fall “first day of school” feeling.

Lolli acknowledged that there are a large number of students who are nervous about returning because they haven’t been in school for a year. She said teachers, principals, counselors and student resiliency coordinators are there to help.

“I would suggest the parents contact us, let us know what their concerns are, and we can circle the wagons around that child and make them feel very, very comfortable,” Lolli said.

Dayton’s school year will go through June to make up for the missed weeks around the holidays. Lolli said there will be a very short summer break, then next school year will start around mid-August.

“We are a school district that needs to be face to face,” Lolli said. “I’m not taking a step backward unless the governor closes us down again. And I don’t anticipate he’s going to do that because he’s worked so hard to get everybody open again.”