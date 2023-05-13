Dayton songwriter Jesse Remnant releases impressive second solo album

Hitting his stride: “I’ve been compiling some songs over the last 12 years, but I didn’t feel like I had the motivation until the pandemic hit and I started working from home. Like so many other artists, I found myself around my instruments more. Having a bit more time at home allowed me to play more. I was also listening to more music that inspired me. I wasn’t necessarily doing that when I was going into the office. It felt like a creative peak for me. I couldn’t stop making stuff and I was really enjoying it. I thought I’d put it out at the end of 2020 but that didn’t happen.”

Check out the track “Slow Motion” from “Another Freak of the Flood”:

Final push: “I got about seven songs in and then took a couple of days off and never picked it back up until last year. I was like, ‘This is worth pursuing and finishing,’ so I really hunkered down and made sure I finished something I was happy with. I’m trying to be a little less scrutinizing of myself about putting something perfect out. I just wanted to make something in the moment and be happy with it for what it is.”

Artist info: jesseremnant.bandcamp.com.

