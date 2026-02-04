Dayton teen pleads guilty to federal charge connected to shooting at party near UD

The charges stem from a shooting at a Halloween party near UD campus on Nov. 1, 2025.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 P.M. near the first block of Evanston Avenue close to the university, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

University officials said the the shooting started as an argument that escalated into gunshots.

Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said that they found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot. Federal court documents said that she was shot in the ankle.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

Gunshots also struck two nearby homes.

Following the shooting, police used area surveillance cameras to identify a vehicle used in the shooting, and investigation led to Hiner and other people who investigators believe were in the vehicle at the time, three of whom were minors, according to court documents.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Hiner allegedly fired multiple rounds into the air during a shootout.

Dayton police said in a release that they would present charges to prosecutors for the juveniles connected to the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

In court documents, police said that Hiner and one of the minors admitted to being the shooters during interviews. One of the minors also reportedly identified Hiner as one of the shooters.

Police said 9mm bullet casings found at the scene were manufactured outside of Ohio, which led to Hiner being charged in federal court for illegal receipt, shipment or transport of ammunition by a person under indictment.

At the time of the shooting, Hiner was under indictment for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. It is illegal to transport or receive firearms or ammunition from another state or country while under indictment for a charge where you could be imprisoned for more than a year.

Hiner has not been charged connected to the shooting in local courts at the time of writing.