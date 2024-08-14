Dayton trailblazer Charity Adams-Earley proposed for commemorative stamp recognition

Explore Dayton trailblazer becomes one of two new namesakes for Army base

This resolution directs the U.S. Postal Service to issue a commemorative stamp in honor of Adams-Earley, who led the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black WAC battalion deployed overseas during World War II.

“Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley was a patriot and a pioneer who represented the very best of Ohio,” Turner said in a statement. “I am proud to partner with Congresswoman Beatty and celebrate Charity Adams-Earley’s service as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.”

After she retired from the military, Adams-Earley moved to Dayton and became an important voice in the region, creating the Black Leadership Development Program in 1982, which sought to educate and train African-Americans to be community leaders, Turner noted.

“I am honored to introduce this resolution to commemorate my lifelong friend and mentor, Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley, the first Black woman officer in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps,” Beatty said in the same statement.

She “laid the groundwork for today’s integrated military as the top-ranking Black woman officer and paved the way for Black women in service,” Beatty added.

Recognition of Adams-Earley has grown by leaps and bounds lately. She has been recognized by the National Postal Museum, the National Women’s History Museum, the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian Institute, the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame and other organizations.

Last April, U.S. Army Fort Lee, in Virginia was officially renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Adams-Earley and another officer, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg.

During the 117th Congress, the Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to the members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, including posthumously to that unit’s commander, Adams Earley.

In June, the Dayton VA Medical Center renamed its women’s clinic the “Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley Women’s Clinic.”

Adams-Earley died in 2002 at 83.

Beatty and Turner also sent a letter to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) requesting that USPS issue a commemorative stamp honoring Adams-Earley. The committee has the authority to recommend specific commemorative stamps.