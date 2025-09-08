Dayton VA Medical Center hails four-star rating

In a statement Monday, the Dayton VA said it has made a number of improvements.

“Through leadership commitment, a culture of safety and continuous process improvement, employees are empowered to improve the way care is delivered for veterans served at the Dayton VA Medical Center,” the center said in its statement.

“These ratings highlight the excellent care Dayton VA provides,” said Brian Hays, the center’s acting director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Dayton VA works better for the veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating.

More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

The Trump administration has said the backlog of veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20.

The VA has also opened 16 health care clinics and spent $800 million on infrastructure improvements in that time, the department has said.

The Dayton VA is responsible for 351 beds and a budget exceeding $710 million annually, according to the department.

The Dayton-based health care system serves nearly 46,000 veterans annually and is comprised of the Dayton VA and four outpatient clinics in Middletown, Lima and Springfield, plus Richmond, Ind.