Dayton woman gets prison sentence for $1.5 million theft from Medicaid

Janay Corbitt, 36, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree felony theft and three third-degree felony counts of identity fraud. In addition to the prison sentence, she must pay $1.5 million in restitution.

Corbitt was previously licensed as chemical dependency counselor assistant by the Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board, first from March 2015 to April 2016 and then again from April 2017 to April 2019.

A previous theft conviction in 2019 had barred her from the Medicaid program. Corbitt had been convicted of fifth-degree felony theft in Franklin County, and she was ordered to five years of probation. She also had to pay restitution to CareSource, a Dayton-based health insurer that primarily serves Medicaid members.

For this most recent case, Corbitt was indicted in May 2024 after an investigation by Yost’s office revealed that she stole multiple identities to open and operate two sham behavioral-health-counseling agencies in the Dayton area.

Corbitt also stole the identities of several licensed counselors, using their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided, the attorney general’s office said.

Law enforcement caught up to Corbitt in Dallas, Texas, where authorities arrested Corbitt in August 2024 at a bus stop. She previously fled Ohio and spent months as a fugitive.

Attorneys with Yost’s Health Care Fraud Section prosecuted the case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

