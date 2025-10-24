Dayton woman indicted for allegedly making, selling child pornography

• Indictment: Savanna Harp, 26, of Dayton, is facing one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and tampering with evidence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was she accused of?

• Video discovered: A person borrowed Harp’s iPad and found a video of a juvenile using an adult toy on Harp, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The age of the juvenile was not clear, but a Dayton police detective wrote the video showed “a small child’s arm” in an affidavit.

• Video deleted: When investigators spoke with Harp, she admitted to filming the video and selling it, according to court documents.

Harp reportedly deleted the video when the person who borrowed her iPad confronted her.

Police were able to recover the video from a cellphone.

What happens next?