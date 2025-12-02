Dayton’s marketing organization announces new president, CEO

In a release, the organization said that Oney currently serves as the Vice President for Sports and Meetings for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which is a regional marketing organization for three counties and in the state as well as the cities of Roanoke and Salem.

“Dayton, Ohio is renowned for being the Birthplace of Aviation,” Oney said in the release, “but it’s also recognized for welcoming communities, innovative partnerships, and a genuine spirit of hospitality. I’m thrilled and honored to join the exceptional team at Destination Dayton as the next President & CEO.”

Board Chair Scott DeBolt said, “We look forward to partnering with John and the entire team as we continue advancing our mission. Dayton is a premier tourism destination—rooted in a rich history of innovation, shaped by a culturally vibrant quality of life, and poised for an exciting and promising future.”

According to the release, Oney also served as Board President for Convention Sales Professional International, is a certified Sports Tourism Strategist through Sports ETA, and is current working to achieve a Certified Destination Management Executive designation. He is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Recreation Park Management with a focus in Professional Golf Management.