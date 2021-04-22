Defense contractor names new vice president of operations

Spain was instrumental in expanding Peerless’ portfolio of programs won under the US Strategic Command Systems and Mission Support contract, including supporting the Standoff Munitions Application Center and 608th Air Operations Center, both at Barksdale Air Force Base, Peerless said.

Based in Bellevue, Neb. near Offutt Air Force Base, Spain also oversees other Air Force Global Strike Command contracts as well as Air Mobility Command contracts.

In the last month, Peerless, as part of a joint venture, won back-to-back awards to support Bomber Squadron Operations as well as new work supporting efforts for the nation’s ICBM force. Both efforts were led by Spain, Peerless said.

“Don’s work for Peerless has been exemplary, demonstrating his ability to manage at a higher level of responsibility,” said Peerless President Andrea Kunk.

Based in Fairborn, Peerless has grown to more than 500 employees in 23 states and operating locations.