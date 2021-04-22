Defense contractor names new vice president of operations

Peerless Technologies Corp. has promoted the director of its Omaha, Neb. office to vice president of operations.
Don Spain, who joined Peerless in April 2018 as director in the innovation and research group, will report to Kurt Harendza, senior vice president, innovation and research.
He helped bring millions of dollars of new business to the company, Peerless said in a recent release.
“Don possesses the rare ability to both capture and execute work,” Harendza said in the announcement. “His experience in the defense industry and his perspective as a former Air Force officer have proven invaluable.”
Spain was instrumental in expanding Peerless’ portfolio of programs won under the US Strategic Command Systems and Mission Support contract, including supporting the Standoff Munitions Application Center and 608th Air Operations Center, both at Barksdale Air Force Base, Peerless said.
Based in Bellevue, Neb. near Offutt Air Force Base, Spain also oversees other Air Force Global Strike Command contracts as well as Air Mobility Command contracts.
In the last month, Peerless, as part of a joint venture, won back-to-back awards to support Bomber Squadron Operations as well as new work supporting efforts for the nation’s ICBM force. Both efforts were led by Spain, Peerless said.
“Don’s work for Peerless has been exemplary, demonstrating his ability to manage at a higher level of responsibility,” said Peerless President Andrea Kunk.
Based in Fairborn, Peerless has grown to more than 500 employees in 23 states and operating locations.