Developer proposes 300 more homes in Xenia; existing residents frustrated

Residents expressed similar frustration last month at the city’s previous council meeting, with discussion predominantly centered on maintenance issues residents had experienced.

Ownership of the complex changed last year from Phillips Companies to a holding company, Wright Cycle Estates Holdings, LLC, represented by Bernard Neiderman. Since the development changed hands, residents said, maintenance of developer-owned properties had deteriorated, and residents had taken it upon themselves to mow them and rid them of nuisance animals.

“We now have an absentee owner whose interest is probably making profit,” Nickerson said.

Other residents said they didn’t have a problem with more houses, as long as the common-area properties are maintained.

“It’s a huge issue with all of us. We’ve all been up there and pulled weeds and this and that,” said resident Ed Bell. “But we don’t want to set a precedent where Mr. Niederman thinks that if he doesn’t do it, the community will.”

The city has a property maintenance code that has maintenance standards for weeds and grass, and the residents can contact the city if they think there is a violation, Forschner said. However, if the developer complies with these standards, the city can’t legally force a higher standard of maintenance, because the land is privately owned and is not controlled by a neighborhood association.

The proposed development change and the maintenance of the common area are two separate issues, city officials said.

City council will vote on the development change at its next meeting, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.