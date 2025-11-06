Development boom continues in two busy Huber Heights corridors

These developments, and others, underscore the city’s unofficial label as one of Montgomery County’s fastest growing suburbs.

Marian Meadows

A $40 million project to redevelop the former Marian Meadows shopping center on Brandt Pike near the corner of Fishburg Road began in 2022.

This has included renovation of the existing strip mall and standalone Dogtown business, a new Dayton Metro Library location, new apartments by Authentix and a new city hall.

At 6151 Brandt Pike, the Richard F. Shomper Governance Center will bring multiple departments under one roof, including city administration, engineering, planning, zoning, code enforcement and economic development, city documents show.

The Governance Center will include new meeting spaces and improved sound, video and accessibility features for council chambers.

These departments will transition into the new facility during the week of Nov. 24, according to Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell.

City hall will be closed to the public Friday, Nov. 21 to facilitate the move.

An open house for the new facility will be held 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9.

The roughly 17,700-square-foot building was originally set to include space for the Huber Heights Senior Center, but plans shifted when Sinclair Community College closed its Huber Heights learning center in 2024, allowing the senior center to relocate to the YMCA at the Heights.

As the city markets the remaining parcel of the Marian Meadows site and the apartment complex Authentix completes its final few buildings, the years-long revitalization is nearly complete, Sorrell said.

Executive Boulevard

Earlier this year, Mayor Jeff Gore announced three major development projects planned for the Executive Boulevard entertainment district, including an indoor music venue, new Dublin Pub location and a new hotel.

Council will consider development plans for the indoor music venue and Dublin Pub location on Nov. 10.

The proposed music venue would be constructed on an 18-acre site less than half a mile from the Rose, situated north of Meijer, west of Lehman Lane.

To be called The Heights 2.0, the facility will host up to 3,500 people and serve as both an entertainment venue and civic space, plans show.

The Heights 2.0 is expected to open in 2028.

The new Irish pub-themed restaurant Dublin 7 will be constructed on a 3-acre site at 6900 Executive Boulevard, east of the Rose and west of TJ Chump’s.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have a capacity to host 250 patrons, with an adjacent seasonal beer garden that would increase capacity by an additional 200.

Dublin 7 is estimated to open by St. Patrick’s Day 2027.

The new hotel is proposed for a site adjacent to the Heights 2.0 music venue, near the Brandt Pike intersection, north of Sheetz.

The full-service hotel will feature two restaurants, offering Italian and Indian fare, respectively, along with classroom and meeting space, city officials announced previously.

Spanning from the intersection of Brandt Pike west toward the industrial-commercial district just northeast of I-70, the Executive Boulevard corridor has also recently welcomed a new Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery location just west of the Rose and a Sheetz gas station near the corner of Executive Boulevard and Brandt Pike.

Construction has also begun on two large housing developments north of the Rose.

Developer Pride One is building over 300 new housing units and 11,000 square feet of retail space at 7125 Executive Boulevard.

To the west, Metropolitan Holdings is constructing a 312-unit apartment complex, to be called Reverb, on a 25-acre site.

Sorrell said both apartment projects will likely be completed by late 2026.