DeWine to swear in new adjutant general

Woodruff is the guard’s assistant adjutant general for Army and commanding general.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will host an Ohio Adjutant General change of command ceremony Friday morning in Columbus, followed by a retirement ceremony for Maj. General John C. Harris Jr.

Harris will begin serving as the director of the Ohio Department of Veteran Services Monday, replacing retired Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst, who retired last month.

DeWine appointed Harris to serve as Ohio’s adjutant general in January 2019.

The Ohio Air National Guard is the second largest air national guard force in the country, with wings supporting state and federal governments and two major Air Force commands: Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command.

With about 17,000 members total, the Ohio National Guard is considered the nation’s fourth-largest national guard.