Dilliplain saw Xenia schools transform in 28 years on board

At the time Dilliplain chose to run for office, controversy brewed in the Xenia school district as reappraisals led to a hike in property taxes. At the same time nationwide, the role of schools was in question on the topic of sex education, a topic Dilliplain was heavily involved in due to his profession.

“To me, it’s just human physiology, something children should know by the 9th or 10th grade,” he said.

Now, as school boards grapple with issues like critical race theory, mask mandates, pandemic restrictions, equity and quality of education, Dilliplain sees parallels between the two eras.

“At the beginning and end [of my career] there’s been hotly contested issues, angry people moving on the school board,” he said. “On either side it’s all about communication. If the community doesn’t want it, the worst thing you can do is force it.”

Explore Xenia STEAM school plans innovative programs

His work as a doctor and service on the school board have parallels as well.

“Both demand continuing education,” he said. “If I don’t continue my education in medicine, people bleed and die. If I don’t stay up on how the board functions, then kids may not start off life with their best chances and the best possible education.”

Dilliplain and his wife have volunteered reading books and administering standardized tests in elementary school classes, something he says should be required for aspiring board members.

“I think that was the single most informative thing in my time. I thought, I can do surgeries, first grade math I’ve got made. Nope,” he said. “I’m totally amazed at what kids have to do.”

Caption Robert Dilliplain (center) is a respected doctor and Air Force veteran, but he said to be a good school board member, you have to get in the school with the kids, as he did in November 2019 for a reading of the book "Turkey Trouble" with the students at Cox Elementary. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Robert Dilliplain (center) is a respected doctor and Air Force veteran, but he said to be a good school board member, you have to get in the school with the kids, as he did in November 2019 for a reading of the book "Turkey Trouble" with the students at Cox Elementary. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Accordingly, the price of admission for Dilliplain’s retirement party was a children’s book for grades K-5 for Xenia school libraries. The first delivery to the libraries was “a pretty good haul” of about 85 books.

Dilliplain credits the Xenia community for speaking their hearts and minds, allowing him to better serve his constituents.

“The things I’ve been able to do in 28 years have only been possible because of them,” he said.