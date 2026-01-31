Dispensary looking at new location near the Dayton Mall in former Frisch’s

The dispensary would be dual use — both for recreational adult use and medical marijuana — and licensed by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control, according to the business’ preliminary development plan.

“The proposed use of a cannabis dispensary falls in line with the other uses within the retail district,” Scott Miller, general counsel for Certified Cultivators, said in a letter included with the company’s preliminary development plan and rezoning request. Miller is also listed as the vice president of the company.

Explore Kettering plans to demolish part of Wilmington Heights Shopping Center

“At its core, a dispensary is a retail operation like the other businesses in this district. The proposed dispensary will be designed to be harmonious with the existing character of the neighboring properties,” Miller said.

If allowed to locate there, Miller said the business would hire about 30 people and operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The business would receive about five to six deliveries a day from wholesale suppliers within a secure delivery bay in a fenced-in area.

Certified also has a zero-tolerance policy for onsite consumption, and there is no loitering allowed on the property, according to Miller. Certified will have security onsite during all operating hours, and it will also have a third-party monitoring security cameras during times when the business is closed.

The location on Springboro Pike would also include a drive-through lane for returning customers, Miller said.

Certified recently opened its newest dispensary at 951 Patterson Road in the Oakwood area of Dayton. Situated at the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road, in the former Key Bank building, the location is next to Tim Hortons and directly across from Patterson Pub.

“We grew up in Dayton, and bringing Certified’s retail footprint to the Gem City feels like coming full circle,” Zach Weprin, president of Certified, and Miller said in a press release after opening their most recent location. “This community shaped who we are, and we’re proud to offer the same level of care, quality, and education here that defines every Certified location.”

The Dayton dispensary marks Certified’s fourth retail location, joining existing stores in Cleveland, Columbus, and Springfield. If allowed to open near the Dayton Mall, the location on Springboro Pike would be its fifth retail location.

The owners anticipate the permitting and construction processes will take 8-12 months for the proposed location on Springboro Pike.

The property at 8181 N. Springboro Pike is listed as being owned by NNN REIT, Inc., formerly National Retail Properties Inc., which is a publicly traded real estate investment company. The company purchased the property in September 2015 for $2.25 million, according to Montgomery County real estate records.

Miami Twp. does not have a moratorium in place for dispensaries. There are no dispensaries or cultivators currently in the township, according to the township.

The Board of Trustees must give final approval for any dispensary request that can only open in a zoned retail development, according to the township.