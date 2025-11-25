Please don’t put lithium-ion batteries in trash, Montgomery County asks

If damaged or punctured, like when a trash truck compresses its load or when batteries are tipped out at the processing facilities, those batteries can spark and cause fires.

Solid Waste Services Manager James Proffit said, “We have seen 10 fires on our tipping floor so far this year, and that doesn’t include commercial trucks entering our facility with a fire in the load.”

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge also said that improperly disposed batteries are dangerous, adding, “We see a rise in fire incidents this time of year when residents are cleaning out homes, unboxing electronics and disposing of more materials. Proper disposal helps keep everyone safe.”

To protect waste management staff and property, as well as the public, the district asked county residents to use its monthly Household Hazardous Waste program to dispose of:

Lithium-ion and rechargeable batteries

Electronics

Propane tanks and cylinders

Household chemicals and cleaning products

Aerosol cans

Pool and garden chemicals

Paints, stains and solvents

The program is currently in its winter hours, so operates on the first Tuesday of the month from 1-7 p.m. through February, after which it is every Tuesday at the same time. Residents of Montgomery County can drop of materials for free under the green recycling canopy at the 1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine facility.

A full list of materials accepted by the program are available on the county website.