Doubletree Hotel near Dayton Mall sells for $9.4 million

A Wisconsin limited liability company paid $9.4 million for the Double Tree Suites by Hilton Hotel near the Dayton Mall, according to new Montgomery County real estate records.
DS2 Real Estate Holdings LLC, of Menasha, Wisc., paid that amount to Cloverleaf Investments Inc., according to a real property conveyance statement filed with county Auditor Karl Keith’s office. The filing is dated Aug. 5.
The last sale for the 105,000-square-foot property at 300 Prestige Place was in 2014 to Cloverleaf for $4.8 million, records show.
The hotel was renovated in 2018, according to a real estate marketing web site.
Also, county property records for Dorothy Lane Market’s purchase of a former bank on Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood have come through.
The conveyance statement in that sale confirms the market paid $1.1 million for the property.
“Although we have yet to solidify plans for how we are going to utilize this space, we are very excited about the possibilities,” the market said in a statement sent to the Dayton Daily News shortly after the newspaper reported the sale. “Our Oakwood location, which sits next to this newly acquired property, is the longest standing Dorothy Lane Market location, and is very special to us — as is the entire Oakwood community.”
