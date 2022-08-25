Doubletree Hotel near Dayton Mall sells for $9.4 million

The conveyance statement in that sale confirms the market paid $1.1 million for the property.

“Although we have yet to solidify plans for how we are going to utilize this space, we are very excited about the possibilities,” the market said in a statement sent to the Dayton Daily News shortly after the newspaper reported the sale. “Our Oakwood location, which sits next to this newly acquired property, is the longest standing Dorothy Lane Market location, and is very special to us — as is the entire Oakwood community.”