Driver killed in early Sunday morning crash on I-75 exit

One person was killed and another injured after hitting a telephone pole Sunday morning in Moraine at an exit on Interstate 75 near State Route 741.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:40 a.m., according to Moraine Police Department.
Police found the driver of the vehicle deceased. The identity of the victim killed is not yet available. A second occupant was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
