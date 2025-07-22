Drug charges added to pair indicted in officer-involved shooting, Dayton chase

They’re scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on July 31.

Smith is also facing having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business charges and Shepherd was previously indicted on receiving stolen property and failure to comply with charges.

On June 12, Dayton police shot Smith while pursuing a Ford Fusion that had been reported stolen.

Shepherd was driving the Ford when Dayton police attempted a traffic stop, but she fled, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records

An Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit followed the Ford and provided updates on its location to Dayton police.

While on Miller Avenue, the Ford pulled up next to a pickup truck with a trailer attached. OSHP said something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the Ford near the truck, according to court records.

Dayton officers then came upon the truck, which had backed up in the road and was blocking the police’s path.

Police body camera footage showed an officer get out of the cruiser with their gun drawn.

The officer told Smith to exit the truck and show his hands multiple times.

Smith tried to put the truck into gear, but it wasn’t working correctly, according to court records.

He got out of the truck and started running in the opposite direction of police.

The officer can be heard on the body camera footage that Smith had a gun before the officer briefly ran after him.

The officer told Smith to drop the gun at least once before shooting him.

Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said only one shot was fired.

“It appears, and again this is part of the criminal investigation, that he was shot right around the time as he’s running with his handgun and looking back at the officer,” he said.

Smith was transported to the hospital.

A Glock was recovered that had 11 rounds with one in the chamber, police said.

Shepherd continued to a house in the 100 block of Pomeroy Avenue.

The keys to the Ford were found in a backyard she ran through, according to court records.

Police surrounded the house and ordered Shepherd come outside. When she exited the home, she told officers she consumed a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing, according to court documents.

She was transported to the hospital.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation. Once it’s completed, the Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.