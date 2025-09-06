Dual-branded Mariott at Beavercreek mall opens for business

Fairfield Inn & Suites is an economy chain, and TownePlace Suites is designed for longer stays, generally seven days or more.

The hotel was built in just over 18 months, said Principal Joshua Patel. but has been in the works for the better part of seven years. Scarlet and Gray Hospitality completed the permitting process in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ground the process to a halt.

“It’s truly the saying, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s the amount of times you get back up,” said Patel. “It truly is an honor and a blessing to be able to work with family, especially on a project of this size and that has been through this many challenges.”

Of the markets that Scarlet and Gray serves, Beavercreek is one of the strongest, Patel said. Their customers are a diverse group, from traveling businesspeople, students, and even Air Force service members and families.

“The Air Force base not only brings everyone that’s Air Force, but contractors, suppliers...then you obviously have Wright State here, you have the Nutter Center that brings events in, and then a lot of our off-season travel, or fall-spring is sports related…basketball, Beavercreek’s Haunted Classic, all those types of events," Patel said.

A family-owned business, Scarlet and Gray Hospitality has developed and operated hotels in Ohio for about 30 years. The company owns and operates five hotels in the Miami Valley, including two in Centerville, two in Springfield, and now the Beavercreek Mariott.

The 90,000-square-foot, 160-room hotel is located near the south entrance to the Fairfield Commons Mall near Round 1, and across from the Red Robin restaurant. The number of rooms is roughly split between the two brands.

The site was a parking lot for the former Sears location, which closed in 2018.

The family’s next venture is already in the works: Scarlet and Gray purchased property on the corner of North Fairfield Road and Kemp Road, near Speedway for a similar double-branded Hilton hotel.

“It’s still early in the process, but after seeing this one come up and going through the steps here, we’re ready to do the next one,” Patel said.

