Early voting begins today at county elections boards: Check what’s on your ballot

Early in-person voting begins today in Ohio for the May 4 primary and special election.
Voters in four area counties will decide 19 funding measures for schools, police and fire protection, roads and bridges, as well as for a health district and library. And due to the number of candidates, voters in Dayton and Huber Heights will have runoffs to determine which mayoral and commission candidates advance to November’s election.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is not seeking reelection, leaving a wide-open race joined by current Jeffrey Mims Jr., a current commissioner, along with former Mayor Gary Leitzell and Rennes Bowers, a retired Dayton firefighter.
In Huber Heights, Mayor Jeff Gore is back on the ballot and challenged by two current city council members, Ed Lyons and Glenn Otto.
Dayton voters will also have a runoff election for two city commission seats sought by seven candidates. In Huber Heights, three candidates are vying for a District 3 council seat.
Though early voting turnout won’t rival last November’s numbers, those casting ballots in person at elections boards will experience very similar coronavirus precautions, including social distancing, said Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County Board of Elections director.
“We’re not changing anything,” he said. “It will be the same protocols. We are requesting masks and we will have hand sanitizer out there.”
More than 57,000 people in Montgomery County voted in person early during last November’s election. This May, candidates or issues are on the ballot in just 181 of Montgomery County’s 360 precincts. With fewer voters, the elections board will hold early voting in a smaller room and not need to hire additional workers, Rezabek said.
“But (voters) will be on their way just as quick as last November,” Rezabek said.
Dayton voters will also have six charter amendments on the ballot that include allowing the pay of mayor and city commissioners to increase, give employees more latitude to engage in political activity and change the way police and fire recruits are selected.
Voters may also request a mail-in absentee ballot. But to avoid mail delays, voters should apply well before the noon May 1 deadline, Rezabek advises. Vote by mail absentee ballot applications are available on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/.
Area candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot. (Incumbents noted.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Montgomery County candidates
Dayton mayor
Rennes Bowers
Gary Leitzell
Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.
Dayton City Commission (two seats)
Stacey D. Benson-Taylor
Valerie N. Duncan
Darryl Fairchild (I)
Jared Grandy
Scott Sliver
Shenise Turner-Sloss
Jordan Wortham
Huber Heights Mayor
Jeffrey Gore (I)
Ed Lyons
Glenn T. Otto
Huber Heights Council District 3
Kate Baker (I)
Joseph Hendrix
Frank Wylie
Montgomery County levy and tax issues
Brookville
Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill
Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills
Harrison Twp.
Police, renewal 6 mills
Miami Twp. (unincorporated)
Fire, replacement 3.65 mills
Trotwood
Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills
Montgomery County other issues
City of Dayton charter amendments
- Detail mayor’s responsibilities
- Compensation for commission members
- Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency
- Police and firefighter recruit appointments
- Expand employee’s rights to engage in political activity
- Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County levy issues
Beavercreek City School District
Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills
Beavercreek
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills
Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)
Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Emergency, additional 4.9 mills
Fairborn City School District
Emergency, renewal 7 mills
Xenia Community City School District
Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills
Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami County candidates
Troy 3rd Ward Council
Joseph Girolamo
Samuel J. Pierce
Miami County levy and income tax issues
Miami County Combined Health District
Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill
Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)
Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill
Tipp City
Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%
Troy City School District
Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills
Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)
Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill
WARREN COUNTY
Warren County levy issues
Lebanon City School District
Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills
Springboro Community School District
General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills
Early voting hours for the May 4 Primary Election
April 6-9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 12-16: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 19-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 26-30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
May 1: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
May 2: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
May 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Source: Ohio Secretary of State
Where to vote early
Greene County Board of Elections
551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov
Miami County Board of Elections
215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/
Montgomery County Board of Elections
451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov
Warren County Board of Elections
520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov