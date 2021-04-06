Early voting begins today at county elections boards: Check what’s on your ballot

Though early voting turnout won’t rival last November’s numbers, those casting ballots in person at elections boards will experience very similar coronavirus precautions, including social distancing, said Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County Board of Elections director.

“We’re not changing anything,” he said. “It will be the same protocols. We are requesting masks and we will have hand sanitizer out there.”

More than 57,000 people in Montgomery County voted in person early during last November’s election. This May, candidates or issues are on the ballot in just 181 of Montgomery County’s 360 precincts. With fewer voters, the elections board will hold early voting in a smaller room and not need to hire additional workers, Rezabek said.

“But (voters) will be on their way just as quick as last November,” Rezabek said.

Dayton voters will also have six charter amendments on the ballot that include allowing the pay of mayor and city commissioners to increase, give employees more latitude to engage in political activity and change the way police and fire recruits are selected.

Voters may also request a mail-in absentee ballot. But to avoid mail delays, voters should apply well before the noon May 1 deadline, Rezabek advises. Vote by mail absentee ballot applications are available on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/.

Area candidates and issues on the May 4 ballot. (Incumbents noted.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County candidates

Dayton mayor

Rennes Bowers

Gary Leitzell

Jeffrey J. Mims Jr.

Dayton City Commission (two seats)

Stacey D. Benson-Taylor

Valerie N. Duncan

Darryl Fairchild (I)

Jared Grandy

Scott Sliver

Shenise Turner-Sloss

Jordan Wortham

Huber Heights Mayor

Jeffrey Gore (I)

Ed Lyons

Glenn T. Otto

Huber Heights Council District 3

Kate Baker (I)

Joseph Hendrix

Frank Wylie

Montgomery County levy and tax issues

Brookville

Parks and recreation, additional 0.96 mill

Streets, roads and bridges, additional 3.85 mills

Harrison Twp.

Police, renewal 6 mills

Miami Twp. (unincorporated)

Fire, replacement 3.65 mills

Trotwood

Current expenses, renewal 5.75 mills

Montgomery County other issues

City of Dayton charter amendments

Detail mayor’s responsibilities

Compensation for commission members

Commission meetings by electronic means during an emergency

Police and firefighter recruit appointments

Expand employee’s rights to engage in political activity

Water as a public utility not to be leased or transferred

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County levy issues

Beavercreek City School District

Emergency levy renewal, 8.7 mills

Beavercreek

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 3.4 mills

Beavercreek Twp. (unincorporated)

Streets, roads and bridges, renewal 1.5 mills

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

Emergency, additional 4.9 mills

Fairborn City School District

Emergency, renewal 7 mills

Xenia Community City School District

Construction bond, additional 2.3 mills

Permanent improvements, renewal 1.3 mills

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami County candidates

Troy 3rd Ward Council

Joseph Girolamo

Samuel J. Pierce

Miami County levy and income tax issues

Miami County Combined Health District

Operating expenses, renewal 0.4 mill

Piqua City School District (Piqua Public Library)

Current library expenses, renewal 1.3 mills plus increase 0.5 mill

Tipp City

Capital improvement income tax, renewal 0.25%

Troy City School District

Current expenses, renewal 5.8 mills

Troy City School District (Troy-Hayner Cultural Center)

Cultural center operating expenses, renewal 0.85 mill

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County levy issues

Lebanon City School District

Operating expenses, renewal 2.83 mills

Springboro Community School District

General and permanent improvements, additional 2 mills

Early voting hours for the May 4 Primary Election

April 6-9: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 12-16: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 19-23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 26-30: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

May 1: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 2: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Source: Ohio Secretary of State

Where to vote early

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov