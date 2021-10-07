Easton Farm development could see a vote tonight by Springboro City Council

That ad hoc meeting was cancelled last week after developer Larry Dillin declined to attend citing the opposition was not represented in its entirety and that there was no ability to reach an agreement and conclusions effectively or completely.

Tonight, council has the option to approve, approve with modifications, reject, or table the legislation again. City code requires council to vote on the Planning Commission recommendation within 120 days of the first public hearing that was held in August.

The residents who oppose the development have said on social media that they are considering possible legal and political action such as a referendum on the ordinances if council votes to approve the project; and possible recall of council members.

Council will meet in regular session beginning at 7 p.m. at the Springboro City Building on West Central Avenue.

This is not the first time plans for a development on the property have been presented to the city. In 2008 and 2017, plans to develop the same land were brought forward by other developers, but were either rejected by the city or dropped.