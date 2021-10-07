Easton Farm development could see a vote tonight by Springboro City Council

SPRINGBORO — Springboro City Council tonight could vote on the rezoning of 103 acres and the plan for a large $265 million proposed development that includes homes and commercial options.
Some residents have said the planned development along Ohio 741 would be good for the city. Others who said they are concerned with added traffic and the amount of housing and commercial planned are opposed.
At its Sept. 16 meeting, council tabled the ordinances that would have approved the rezoning and allow the construction of 299 single-family homes and townhouses; a 113-unit assisted living facility; and retail, office and commercial space. The proposed plan has changed several times since it was introduced in late March, with input from residents throughout the process, including the removal of multi-family housing and a garage.
Mayor John Agenbroad suggested an ad hoc working group be created and led by City Manager Chris Pozzuto that would consist of city staff, the developer and property owner, two members of Springboro Residents United who oppose the development, and several residents representing the city’s wards.
The committee was tasked to review a proposed alternative plan submitted by David Beckman, a Deer Trail Drive resident and a member of Springboro Residents United who oppose the density at the Easton Farm development.
That ad hoc meeting was cancelled last week after developer Larry Dillin declined to attend citing the opposition was not represented in its entirety and that there was no ability to reach an agreement and conclusions effectively or completely.
Tonight, council has the option to approve, approve with modifications, reject, or table the legislation again. City code requires council to vote on the Planning Commission recommendation within 120 days of the first public hearing that was held in August.
The residents who oppose the development have said on social media that they are considering possible legal and political action such as a referendum on the ordinances if council votes to approve the project; and possible recall of council members.
Council will meet in regular session beginning at 7 p.m. at the Springboro City Building on West Central Avenue.
This is not the first time plans for a development on the property have been presented to the city. In 2008 and 2017, plans to develop the same land were brought forward by other developers, but were either rejected by the city or dropped.