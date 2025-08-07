Election 2025: Miami County tax issues filed for November ballot

The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Miami County Board of Elections.

New money levies, increases

• Miami County: A replacement of the levy for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of bridges in Miami County. Would change to a continuing measure and cost the owner of $100,000 home $14, compared to $10 currently. It would collect $1,331,143 per year.

• Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp.: Additional Tax of 5.73 mills for five years for fire, ambulance and EMS. Would general $649,753 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $201.

• Fletcher: A replacement levy of 1.5 mills for four years for fire protection services. Would generate $10,615 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53, compared to $33 currently.

Renewals

• Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, 10-year levy for operation of community programs and services for Developmental Disabilities. Would generate $6,163,102 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $60, same as currently.

• Fletcher: Renewal of a 1.65-mill, four-year levy for providing ambulance services. Would generate $9,820 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $48, same as currently.

• Covington: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS. Would generate $105,501 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $58, same as currently.

• Milton Union Schools: Renewal of a 3.9-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements. Would generate $455,178 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $51, same as currently.

• Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District: Renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for ambulance service and EMS. Would generate $303,007 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $38, same as currently.

• Troy City Schools District: Renewal of a 0.85-mill, five-year levy for Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Would generate $663,817 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21, same as currently.