Election 2025: Miami County tax issues filed for November ballot

Taxpayers across Miami County will be asked to consider two countywide tax issues — including the proposed replacement of the 0.4 mill county bridge levy with a continuing tax — and several local issues in the November general election.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 4 general election was Wednesday afternoon. The Miami County Auditor’s Office provided estimates for what taxpayers should expect to pay for local levies if they pass.
The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Miami County Board of Elections.
New money levies, increases
• Miami County: A replacement of the levy for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of bridges in Miami County. Would change to a continuing measure and cost the owner of $100,000 home $14, compared to $10 currently. It would collect $1,331,143 per year.
• Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp.: Additional Tax of 5.73 mills for five years for fire, ambulance and EMS. Would general $649,753 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $201.
• Fletcher: A replacement levy of 1.5 mills for four years for fire protection services. Would generate $10,615 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $53, compared to $33 currently.
Renewals
• Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, 10-year levy for operation of community programs and services for Developmental Disabilities. Would generate $6,163,102 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $60, same as currently.
• Fletcher: Renewal of a 1.65-mill, four-year levy for providing ambulance services. Would generate $9,820 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $48, same as currently.
• Covington: Renewal of a 2.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS. Would generate $105,501 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $58, same as currently.
• Milton Union Schools: Renewal of a 3.9-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements. Would generate $455,178 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $51, same as currently.
• Miami Southwest Joint Ambulance District: Renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for ambulance service and EMS. Would generate $303,007 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $38, same as currently.
• Troy City Schools District: Renewal of a 0.85-mill, five-year levy for Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Would generate $663,817 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $21, same as currently.
