Election 2025: Montgomery County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot

Montgomery County voters this fall will have a handful of local tax issues on their ballots.
The filing deadline for ballot issues for the Nov. 4 general election was Wednesday afternoon. The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office provided estimates for what taxpayers should expect to pay for local levies if they pass.
The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
New money levies
• Jefferson Twp: A 5-year, 6-mill levy for streets, roads and bridges; this would cost $210 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $661,534.
• Jefferson Twp. Local School District: A 3-year, annual income tax of 1% for current expenses.
• German Twp.: A 5-year, 1-mill levy for parks and recreation permanent improvements; this would cost $35 for every $100,000 of property value and will generate $299,202.
• Springboro Community City School District: A 2.8-mill, 37-year bond issue for new construction, improvements, renovations and other additions to school facilities. This issue overlaps with Warren County voters. It would cost $98 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.
Renewal levies
• Montgomery County: An 8-year, 6.03-mill levy for human services; homeowners are already paying $114 per $100,000 of property value, and the levy generates $59.2 million in revenue.
• New Lebanon School District: A 5-year, 0.5% income tax renewal for current expenses.
• German Twp.: A 5-year, 0.5-mill property tax levy renewal for parks and recreation; homeowners are paying $13 per $100,000 of property value, and the levy generates $114,483.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 4 general election is Oct. 6.
About the Author