Election 2025: Montgomery County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot

The following levies will likely appear on ballots, pending certification from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

New money levies

• Jefferson Twp: A 5-year, 6-mill levy for streets, roads and bridges; this would cost $210 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $661,534.

• Jefferson Twp. Local School District: A 3-year, annual income tax of 1% for current expenses.

• German Twp.: A 5-year, 1-mill levy for parks and recreation permanent improvements; this would cost $35 for every $100,000 of property value and will generate $299,202.

• Springboro Community City School District: A 2.8-mill, 37-year bond issue for new construction, improvements, renovations and other additions to school facilities. This issue overlaps with Warren County voters. It would cost $98 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Renewal levies

• Montgomery County: An 8-year, 6.03-mill levy for human services; homeowners are already paying $114 per $100,000 of property value, and the levy generates $59.2 million in revenue.

• New Lebanon School District: A 5-year, 0.5% income tax renewal for current expenses.

• German Twp.: A 5-year, 0.5-mill property tax levy renewal for parks and recreation; homeowners are paying $13 per $100,000 of property value, and the levy generates $114,483.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 4 general election is Oct. 6.