Englewood Fun Center shuttered after 17 years in business

The post adds that customers who have parties booked at the center, located at 569 S. Main St., will be contacted for a refund of their deposits.

The facility offered mini-golf outdoors, plus batting cages, games and a bounce area indoors.

The Facebook post did not offer any reason for the closure, and Englewood Fun Center owner Barry Deam did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Earlier this year, Deam sought permission from the city to construct an outdoor go-kart track on the business property, but the city’s planning commission shot the idea down in March.

In a report submitted to the planning commission, city Development Director Bill Singer stated staff did not recommend approval of the conditional use, citing issues with the go-kart track, including noise that could negatively affect the nearby residential district.