New EV chargers planned across Dayton

“These sites align with Dayton’s broader goals to expand EV infrastructure, reduce transportation emissions, and increase access to clean mobility options for residents and visitors,” wrote Dayton Sustainability Manager Meg Maloney in a Feb. 24 memo to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The Dayton city commission had the first reading of a measure to install the eight EV chargers during their Wednesday meeting.

The eight locations for the EV chargers were selected for “equitable geographic coverage” and to “serve both neighborhood and regional travel needs,” according to Maloney.

The Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council will fund the installation, operating expenses and maintenance of the charging stations through a grant the council received from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Three roadways that cut through Montgomery County — Interstates 675, 70 and 75 — have been designated by the federal government as alternative fuel corridors. These roads are strategic routes along the national highway system that are equipped with infrastructure for electric charging and other fuel alternatives.

SOPEC is also working with more than a dozen property owners in the Dayton area to install additional chargers, according to city officials.

Southwest Ohio cities like Dayton, Huber Heights, Riverside, Oxford and Yellow Springs are all members of SOPEC, which is a regional council of governments that purchases electricity as a group and works toward sustainable energy solutions.

The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant program provides funding for publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and other alternative fueling projects. Roughly $2.5 billion was approved for this program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.