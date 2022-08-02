JUST IN: Kettering school board seeks voter approval of new tax levy in fall election

The district is facing “significant” projected budget shortfalls the next five years without any cuts, Board President Toby Henderson has said.

Furniss has estimated a 5.99-mill levy to last three years. Two other options he gave the board in recent weeks included a 5.49-mill tax with the same lifespan and a 4.99-mill levy projected to last two to three years.

The 5.99-mill option “would keep us with our projected cash balance” into 2024 and “allow us to operate our program for three additional years.” Furniss has said.

May 10 is the deadline for local jurisdictions to file to place an issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The district’s five-year forecast in May showed projected operating deficits through June 2026.

If the district maintains current services and staffing, projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million budget showing a $3.16 million deficit next fiscal year with expenditures at $117.45 million and revenues at $106.3 million in the following fiscal year, records show.

Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, county records show. That levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year.