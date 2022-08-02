BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: Kettering school board seeks voter approval of new tax levy in fall election

Voters in Kettering City Schools can expect to decide on a tax levy this fall. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Voters in Kettering City Schools can expect to decide on a tax levy this fall. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By
31 minutes ago

KETTERING — Voters in Kettering City Schools can expect to decide on a new tax levy this fall.

A measure to place a 5.99-mill continuing issue on the ballot for more property taxes was approved 5-0 by the district’s board of education Tuesday night.

Montgomery County has certified that approval of the levy Nov. 8 is expected to generate about $8.68 million in 2023, its first year, Kettering records show.

The levy would cost $209.65 more a year for the owner of a home valued at $100,000, Kettering Treasurer Cary Furniss said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Paving to start on busy roadway in Beavercreek, Kettering

There were no comments from the audience regarding the levy.

The district is facing “significant” projected budget shortfalls the next five years without any cuts, Board President Toby Henderson has said.

Furniss has estimated a 5.99-mill levy to last three years. Two other options he gave the board in recent weeks included a 5.49-mill tax with the same lifespan and a 4.99-mill levy projected to last two to three years.

The 5.99-mill option “would keep us with our projected cash balance” into 2024 and “allow us to operate our program for three additional years.” Furniss has said.

ExploreEARLIER: Boy reporting loaded gun at school honored by Kettering police

May 10 is the deadline for local jurisdictions to file to place an issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The district’s five-year forecast in May showed projected operating deficits through June 2026.

If the district maintains current services and staffing, projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million budget showing a $3.16 million deficit next fiscal year with expenditures at $117.45 million and revenues at $106.3 million in the following fiscal year, records show.

Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, county records show. That levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year.

ExplorePOPULAR: Several Dayton-area restaurants open, close, others coming soon

In Other News
1
Polls close, votes being tabulated in statehouse and local races
2
Lebanon mayor accused of ‘intentional, fraudulent acts’ in house fire...
3
Police in Huber Heights now among area jurisdictions investigating mail...
4
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building
5
Back to school: When does the fall semester start for area colleges?

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top