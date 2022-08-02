JUST IN: Kettering school board seeks voter approval of new tax levy in fall election

KETTERING — Voters in Kettering City Schools can expect to decide on a new tax levy this fall.
A measure to place a 5.99-mill continuing issue on the ballot for more property taxes was approved 5-0 by the district’s board of education Tuesday night.
Montgomery County has certified that approval of the levy Nov. 8 is expected to generate about $8.68 million in 2023, its first year, Kettering records show.
The levy would cost $209.65 more a year for the owner of a home valued at $100,000, Kettering Treasurer Cary Furniss said.
There were no comments from the audience regarding the levy.
The district is facing “significant” projected budget shortfalls the next five years without any cuts, Board President Toby Henderson has said.
Furniss has estimated a 5.99-mill levy to last three years. Two other options he gave the board in recent weeks included a 5.49-mill tax with the same lifespan and a 4.99-mill levy projected to last two to three years.
The 5.99-mill option “would keep us with our projected cash balance” into 2024 and “allow us to operate our program for three additional years.” Furniss has said.
May 10 is the deadline for local jurisdictions to file to place an issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
The district’s five-year forecast in May showed projected operating deficits through June 2026.
If the district maintains current services and staffing, projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million budget showing a $3.16 million deficit next fiscal year with expenditures at $117.45 million and revenues at $106.3 million in the following fiscal year, records show.
Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, county records show. That levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year.
